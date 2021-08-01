Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,840.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

