Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 179,937 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 262.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.33 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

