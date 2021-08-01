Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 7,443 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

