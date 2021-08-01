Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 29,819 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.