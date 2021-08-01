Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,109 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

