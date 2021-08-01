Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wipro by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

