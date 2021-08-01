Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

