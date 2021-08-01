Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 262.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after buying an additional 284,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

