Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST opened at $19.15 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

