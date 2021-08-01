Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,709 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 775.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 101,526 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 21.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

