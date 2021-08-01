Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

