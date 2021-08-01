Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Primoris Services worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 121,748 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

