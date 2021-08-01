Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

