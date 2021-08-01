Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $49.66 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

