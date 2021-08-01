Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.04 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

CONE opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.86. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

