Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,780. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

