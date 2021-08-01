Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $4.64 Million in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,129,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 115.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 922,400 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

