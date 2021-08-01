Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of ManTech International worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.48. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

