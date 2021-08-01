Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $410.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $415.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

