Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,056 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

