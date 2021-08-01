Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,809 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dillard’s worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $183.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.10.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

