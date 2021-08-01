Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,885 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vistra by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VST opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

