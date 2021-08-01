Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 365,709 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,709 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

