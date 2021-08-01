Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 426,923 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 426,923 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of Glaukos worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.