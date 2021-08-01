Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,158 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Primoris Services worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 88,047 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

