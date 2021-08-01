Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 482,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dropbox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,399,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 128,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,849. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

