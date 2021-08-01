Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in July

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

