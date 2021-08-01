Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $21.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $464,749. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.08. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

