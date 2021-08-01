Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $33.00. 137,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,721. The stock has a market cap of $659.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

