Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $586.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.36 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

