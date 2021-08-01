Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

