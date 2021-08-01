Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of PB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,584. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

