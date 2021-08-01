Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce sales of $3.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLDB stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

