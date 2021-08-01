Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce sales of $3.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SLDB stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
