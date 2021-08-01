Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

