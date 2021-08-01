Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.78 billion. Edison International reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

