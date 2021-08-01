Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce $283.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $282.40 million. Envestnet reported sales of $235.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

ENV opened at $75.23 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 221.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Envestnet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

