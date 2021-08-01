Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $1.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

