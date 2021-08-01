Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

