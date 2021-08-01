Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.74. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.89. 1,704,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,483. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

