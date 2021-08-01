Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.07. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.83. 1,044,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,551. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $184.92 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

