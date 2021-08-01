Analysts Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

