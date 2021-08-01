Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 840,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,120. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.45.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.