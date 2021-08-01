Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.24. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

