Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,891,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

