Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Clorox by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Clorox by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

