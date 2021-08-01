Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $3.43 EPS

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.12 and the lowest is $3.06. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $3.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

