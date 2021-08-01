Analyzing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 0.66% 0.33% APA -0.06% N/A -0.11%

EQT has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQT and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 2 14 0 2.88 APA 0 8 9 1 2.61

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. APA has a consensus target price of $24.32, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than EQT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 1.68 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -96.79 APA $4.44 billion 1.60 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.36

EQT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQT beats APA on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

