Analyzing IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) & Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adicet Bio and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adicet Bio N/A -37.96% -30.67% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -15.76% -11.34%

Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adicet Bio and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adicet Bio 0 1 8 0 2.89 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Adicet Bio currently has a consensus price target of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 286.82%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adicet Bio and IDEAYA Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adicet Bio $17.90 million 13.15 -$36.68 million ($5.01) -1.48 IDEAYA Biosciences $19.54 million 41.26 -$34.49 million ($1.40) -17.50

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Adicet Bio. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adicet Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Adicet Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also engages in the development of ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, and squamous cell carcinoma of the lung. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor for patients with solid tumors having MTAP deletions; PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

