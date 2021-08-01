Analyzing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tiptree and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.39 -$29.16 million N/A N/A MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.40 $1.36 billion $2.09 7.43

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52% MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tiptree beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers administration outsourcing, credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

