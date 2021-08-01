AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $418,086.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

